Cheese pizza in Montebello

Montebello restaurants
Montebello restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Alondras image

 

Alondras

616 Whittier Blvd, Montebello

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Cheese Pizza$21.00
8" Cheese Pizza$10.00
More about Alondras
Salvatore Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Salvatore Italian Restaurant

125 N 6th St, Montebello

Avg 4.5 (1771 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lrg Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$17.95
Our zesty pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese. Want to customize your pie? Add toppings and "Build Your Own" pizza. 16" round serves 4-5 persons. 12 slices.
Sm 4 Cheese Pizza$15.95
Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and shaved Parmesan cheese.
Sm Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$13.95
Our zesty pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese. Want to customize your pie? Add toppings and "Build Your Own" pizza. 12" round serves 2-3 persons. 8 slices.
More about Salvatore Italian Restaurant

