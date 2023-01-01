Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Montebello
/
Montebello
/
Coleslaw
Montebello restaurants that serve coleslaw
Legend Hot Chicken - Montebello
2809 Via Campo Unit A, Montebello
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$4.00
More about Legend Hot Chicken - Montebello
The Chicken Koop - Montebello - 520 Whittier Blvd
520 Whittier Blvd, Montebello
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.99
More about The Chicken Koop - Montebello - 520 Whittier Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Montebello
Chicken Salad
Chicken Burritos
Carbonara
Chicken Wraps
Quesadillas
Caesar Salad
Cake
Mac And Cheese
More near Montebello to explore
Downey
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Monterey Park
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Bell
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Pico Rivera
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
South El Monte
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
El Monte
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(835 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(378 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(644 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston