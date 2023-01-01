Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Montebello

Go
Montebello restaurants
Toast

Montebello restaurants that serve coleslaw

33756548-f1c4-4f7d-a211-e32df763868c image

 

Legend Hot Chicken - Montebello

2809 Via Campo Unit A, Montebello

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$4.00
More about Legend Hot Chicken - Montebello
Restaurant banner

 

The Chicken Koop - Montebello - 520 Whittier Blvd

520 Whittier Blvd, Montebello

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$2.99
More about The Chicken Koop - Montebello - 520 Whittier Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Montebello

Chicken Salad

Chicken Burritos

Carbonara

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Montebello to explore

Downey

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston