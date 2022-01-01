Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Montebello
/
Montebello
/
French Fries
Montebello restaurants that serve french fries
Legend Hot Chicken
2809 Via Campo Unit A, Montebello
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.00
More about Legend Hot Chicken
The Chicken Koop - Montebello
520 Whittier Blvd, Montebello
No reviews yet
French Fries
$0.00
More about The Chicken Koop - Montebello
