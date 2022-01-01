Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Montebello

Montebello restaurants
Montebello restaurants that serve garlic bread

Alondras image

 

Alondras

616 Whittier Blvd, Montebello

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$2.00
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.00
More about Alondras
Salvatore Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Salvatore Italian Restaurant

125 N 6th St, Montebello

Avg 4.5 (1771 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$3.49
Six pieces of garlic bread. Serves 1 person.
Garlic Cheese Bread (6 pcs)$5.95
Garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese.
More about Salvatore Italian Restaurant

