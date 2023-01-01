Grilled chicken in Montebello

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Salvatore Italian Restaurant - Montebello, CA

125 N 6th St, Montebello

Avg 4.5 (1771 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
Chopped romaine with croutons, shaved parmesan, sliced grilled chicken breast, and Caesar dressing. (Serves 1)
More about Salvatore Italian Restaurant - Montebello, CA
Restaurant banner

 

The Chicken Koop - Montebello - 520 Whittier Blvd

520 Whittier Blvd, Montebello

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, and chipotle sauce, with a side of garlic fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, and chipotle sauce, with a side of garlic fries
Grilled Chicken Breast$8.00
More about The Chicken Koop - Montebello - 520 Whittier Blvd

