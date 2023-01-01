Grilled chicken in Montebello
Montebello restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Salvatore Italian Restaurant - Montebello, CA
125 N 6th St, Montebello
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Chopped romaine with croutons, shaved parmesan, sliced grilled chicken breast, and Caesar dressing. (Serves 1)
The Chicken Koop - Montebello - 520 Whittier Blvd
520 Whittier Blvd, Montebello
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, and chipotle sauce, with a side of garlic fries
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$8.00