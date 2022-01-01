Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Montebello
/
Montebello
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Montebello restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Legend Hot Chicken - Montebello
2809 Via Campo Unit A, Montebello
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
More about Legend Hot Chicken - Montebello
The Chicken Koop - Montebello - 520 Whittier Blvd
520 Whittier Blvd, Montebello
No reviews yet
Sweet potato fries
$5.99
More about The Chicken Koop - Montebello - 520 Whittier Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Montebello
Cheese Pizza
Carbonara
Pepperoni Pizza
Caesar Salad
Nachos
Quesadillas
French Fries
Chicken Salad
More near Montebello to explore
Whittier
Avg 4.2
(33 restaurants)
Downey
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Monterey Park
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Bell
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
South El Monte
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Pico Rivera
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
El Monte
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(981 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(806 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(356 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(319 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(634 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston