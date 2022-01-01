Go
Montecatini

14211 SW 42nd St Unit 33A

Popular Items

Flan Caramel$8.95
Panna Cotta (To Go)$8.95
Churrasco$36.99
12 onzas. Churrasco a la Parrilla, Servido con Salsa de Chimichurri.
Molten Chocolate Cakes$11.95
Pechuga De Pollo Al Ajillo$15.95
Pollo Salteado con Aceite de Oliva, Ajo y Jugo de Limón.
Risotto Con Champiñones$21.95
Arroz al Estilo Italiano con Porcini y Champiñones, Terminado con Crema, Parmesano y Aceite de Trufas Blancas.
Panna Cotta$8.95
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.95
Fettuccine Pasta Sofocada en Nuestra Rica y Cremosa Salsa Alfredo.
Cake De Cangrejo$14.95
Nuestra Versión de Pastel de Cangrejo de Maryland, Mariquitas de Plátano y Ensalada Mixta.
Milanesa De Pollo A La Napolitana$17.95
Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada Frita, Cubierta con Salsa de Tomate, Jamón y Queso Gratinado.
Location

MIAMI FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
