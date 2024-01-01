Montemaggiore Italian restaurant - 6150 Seneca St
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
6150 Seneca St, Elma NY 14059
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Santora's Pizzeria Drive-In - Depew (TRANSIT, NEAR CLINTON)
No Reviews
3440 Transit Road Depew, NY 14043
View restaurant