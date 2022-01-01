Monterey restaurants you'll love

Go
Monterey restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Monterey

Monterey's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Monterey restaurants

Rosine's Restaurant image

 

Rosine's Restaurant

434 Alvarado St, Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna$17.49
Pasta layered with ground beef, ricotta cheese, Jack, Asiago and Parmesan cheese and our meat sauce
Calamari Strips and Chips$12.99
Calamari strips and french fries
Minestrone Bowl$7.99
Made with beef
More about Rosine's Restaurant
Wedos Food Truck image

 

Wedos Food Truck

290 Figueroa St, Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4 Person Taco Kit$40.00
Each taco kit comes complete with your choice of protein (chicken, steak, carnitas, or vegetarian), tortillas, white onion, \tcilantro, salsa verde , avocado crema, and\tlimes.
Burger & Fries$12.00
Snake River Farms beef, Bakers bacon, Tillamook cheddar, chive aioli, red onion, brioche bun, add egg +$2
2 Person Taco Kit$25.00
Each taco kit comes complete with your choice of protein (chicken, steak, carnitas, or vegetarian), tortillas, white onion, \tcilantro, salsa verde , avocado crema, and\tlimes.
More about Wedos Food Truck
Vivolo's Chowder House image

 

Vivolo's Chowder House

127 Central, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Take Out Quart$20.00
TAKE-OUT ONLY. 32oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.
Chowder Bread Bowl Garlic Cheese Lid$17.00
Our World Famous New England Clam Chowder served in a bread bowl with the garlic cheese bread lid. No bacon or other meat products, only clams.
Clam Chowder Bowl$11.00
16oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.
More about Vivolo's Chowder House
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company image

 

MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

467 Alvarado Street, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Double Pepperoni$16.45
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella,
pepperoni, spicy Italian salami.
Garlic Bread$6.45
garlic, parsley, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil.
Chicken Alfredo$15.95
housemade alfredo sauce,
parmesan, tossed with penne.
More about MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill image

 

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

426 Alvarado St., Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALVARADO BURGER$17.00
harris ranch beef, white cheddar, fancy sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house dill pickle
QUESABIRRA TACOS$15.00
(3) consommé dipped tortillas, braised beef, mozzarella, cilantro, white onion, side consommé
SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
crispy fried chicken breast, ginger chili sauce, gochujang aioli, jalapeno slaw, cucumber, lettuce, brioche
More about Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill
Heirloom Pizza Co image

 

Heirloom Pizza Co

700 Cass Street, Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$12.25
Spicy Baked Chicken Wings$14.50
Sm Plain Cheese Pizza$15.50
More about Heirloom Pizza Co
Pacific Bowls & Rolls image

 

Pacific Bowls & Rolls

475 Alvarado St., Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PBR Roll$12.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Salmon (on top) Spicy tuna, Masago, Green Onions, Spicy Mayo
California Bowl$15.00
3 scoops. Crab, tuna, green onion, sweet onion, masago, furikake,cucumber, ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, avocado. *All items above are included in the bowl already*
BYO Kid's Bowl or Sushirito$10.00
Pick your base, protein, mix-ins, toppings and sauces. 1 scoop plus 3 side options.
More about Pacific Bowls & Rolls
Coniglio Brother's Italian Deli image

 

Coniglio Brother's Italian Deli

750 Cannery Row Ste 108, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10. The Turkey Sandwich$10.50
Salsa Turkey, Pepper Jack, house spread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, salt & pepper, on seeded roll
More about Coniglio Brother's Italian Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Terra Bowls

570 Munras Ave, Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Mango$9.00
16oz: kale, chard, spinach, mangoes, cucumber, green apple, lemon.
The Terra
açaí, pitaya, blue chia pudding, hemp/flax granola, bananas, seasonal fruit, almonds, coconut flakes, chia seeds, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds and almond butter.
Açaí Smoothie$9.00
16oz: açaí, bananas, unsweetened almond milk
More about Terra Bowls
Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club image

 

Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club

711 Cannery Row, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Monterey

Garlic Bread

Cake

Calamari

Tacos

Map

More near Monterey to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Carmel

No reviews yet

Capitola

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston