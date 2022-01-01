Monterey restaurants you'll love
Rosine's Restaurant
434 Alvarado St, Monterey
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$17.49
Pasta layered with ground beef, ricotta cheese, Jack, Asiago and Parmesan cheese and our meat sauce
|Calamari Strips and Chips
|$12.99
Calamari strips and french fries
|Minestrone Bowl
|$7.99
Made with beef
Wedos Food Truck
290 Figueroa St, Monterey
|Popular items
|4 Person Taco Kit
|$40.00
Each taco kit comes complete with your choice of protein (chicken, steak, carnitas, or vegetarian), tortillas, white onion, \tcilantro, salsa verde , avocado crema, and\tlimes.
|Burger & Fries
|$12.00
Snake River Farms beef, Bakers bacon, Tillamook cheddar, chive aioli, red onion, brioche bun, add egg +$2
|2 Person Taco Kit
|$25.00
Each taco kit comes complete with your choice of protein (chicken, steak, carnitas, or vegetarian), tortillas, white onion, \tcilantro, salsa verde , avocado crema, and\tlimes.
Vivolo's Chowder House
127 Central, Pacific Grove
|Popular items
|Take Out Quart
|$20.00
TAKE-OUT ONLY. 32oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.
|Chowder Bread Bowl Garlic Cheese Lid
|$17.00
Our World Famous New England Clam Chowder served in a bread bowl with the garlic cheese bread lid. No bacon or other meat products, only clams.
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$11.00
16oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
467 Alvarado Street, Monterey
|Popular items
|Double Pepperoni
|$16.45
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella,
pepperoni, spicy Italian salami.
|Garlic Bread
|$6.45
garlic, parsley, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil.
|Chicken Alfredo
|$15.95
housemade alfredo sauce,
parmesan, tossed with penne.
Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill
426 Alvarado St., Monterey
|Popular items
|ALVARADO BURGER
|$17.00
harris ranch beef, white cheddar, fancy sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house dill pickle
|QUESABIRRA TACOS
|$15.00
(3) consommé dipped tortillas, braised beef, mozzarella, cilantro, white onion, side consommé
|SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.00
crispy fried chicken breast, ginger chili sauce, gochujang aioli, jalapeno slaw, cucumber, lettuce, brioche
Heirloom Pizza Co
700 Cass Street, Monterey
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$12.25
|Spicy Baked Chicken Wings
|$14.50
|Sm Plain Cheese Pizza
|$15.50
Pacific Bowls & Rolls
475 Alvarado St., Monterey
|Popular items
|PBR Roll
|$12.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Salmon (on top) Spicy tuna, Masago, Green Onions, Spicy Mayo
|California Bowl
|$15.00
3 scoops. Crab, tuna, green onion, sweet onion, masago, furikake,cucumber, ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, avocado. *All items above are included in the bowl already*
|BYO Kid's Bowl or Sushirito
|$10.00
Pick your base, protein, mix-ins, toppings and sauces. 1 scoop plus 3 side options.
Coniglio Brother's Italian Deli
750 Cannery Row Ste 108, Monterey
|Popular items
|10. The Turkey Sandwich
|$10.50
Salsa Turkey, Pepper Jack, house spread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, salt & pepper, on seeded roll
Terra Bowls
570 Munras Ave, Monterey
|Popular items
|Green Mango
|$9.00
16oz: kale, chard, spinach, mangoes, cucumber, green apple, lemon.
|The Terra
açaí, pitaya, blue chia pudding, hemp/flax granola, bananas, seasonal fruit, almonds, coconut flakes, chia seeds, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds and almond butter.
|Açaí Smoothie
|$9.00
16oz: açaí, bananas, unsweetened almond milk
Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club
711 Cannery Row, Monterey