Cheese pizza in Monterey

Go
Monterey restaurants
Toast

Monterey restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill image

 

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

426 Alvarado St., Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE PIZZA$14.00
More about Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill
Heirloom Pizza Co image

 

Heirloom Pizza Co

700 Cass Street, Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Plain Cheese Pizza$17.00
Lg Plain Cheese Pizza$22.00
More about Heirloom Pizza Co

