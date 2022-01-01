Chicken salad in Monterey
Monterey restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Rosine's Restaurant
Rosine's Restaurant
434 Alvarado St, Monterey
|Southwestern Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, tomatoes, Jack and cheddar cheese with tortilla strips and our spicy ranch dressing
|Chicken Tostada Salad
|$15.49
Chicken, refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, olives, jalapeños, avocado and sour cream, with chips and salsa fresca
|Field Green Chicken Cranberry Salad
|$15.49
Chicken, blue cheese, dried cranberries, blue cheese and walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette dressing