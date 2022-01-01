Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Monterey

Monterey restaurants
Monterey restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Rosine's Restaurant image

 

Rosine's Restaurant

434 Alvarado St, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$15.99
Chicken, pesto, jack cheese and tomatoes on grilled sourdough bread
California Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Chicken breast with Jack cheese and avocado with honey mustard dressing on the side
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich$15.49
Seasoned chicken breast, jack cheese and green chilies on an onion roll with spicy ranch on the side
More about Rosine's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Vivolo's Chowder House

127 Central, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, fried onion, lettuce. tomato. provolone cheese, roasted garlic aioli. Fries or Salad.
More about Vivolo's Chowder House
Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill image

 

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

426 Alvarado St., Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
crispy fried chicken breast, ginger chili sauce, gochujang aioli, jalapeno slaw, cucumber, lettuce, brioche
More about Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

