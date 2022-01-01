Chicken sandwiches in Monterey
Rosine's Restaurant
434 Alvarado St, Monterey
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$15.99
Chicken, pesto, jack cheese and tomatoes on grilled sourdough bread
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
Chicken breast with Jack cheese and avocado with honey mustard dressing on the side
|Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
|$15.49
Seasoned chicken breast, jack cheese and green chilies on an onion roll with spicy ranch on the side
More about Vivolo's Chowder House
Vivolo's Chowder House
127 Central, Pacific Grove
|Garlic Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, fried onion, lettuce. tomato. provolone cheese, roasted garlic aioli. Fries or Salad.