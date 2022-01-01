Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Monterey

Go
Monterey restaurants
Toast

Monterey restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Rosine's Restaurant image

 

Rosine's Restaurant

434 Alvarado St, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips and Salsa$5.99
More about Rosine's Restaurant
Wedos Food Truck image

 

Wedos Food Truck

290 Figueroa St, Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and salsa$5.00
More about Wedos Food Truck

Browse other tasty dishes in Monterey

Salmon

Spaghetti

Pudding

Calamari

Chicken Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Tiramisu

Cake

Map

More near Monterey to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston