Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Monterey
/
Monterey
/
Chips And Salsa
Monterey restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Rosine's Restaurant
434 Alvarado St, Monterey
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$5.99
More about Rosine's Restaurant
Wedos Food Truck
290 Figueroa St, Monterey
No reviews yet
Chips and salsa
$5.00
More about Wedos Food Truck
Browse other tasty dishes in Monterey
Salmon
Spaghetti
Pudding
Calamari
Chicken Sandwiches
Greek Salad
Tiramisu
Cake
More near Monterey to explore
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Capitola
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Carmel By The Sea
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Pacific Grove
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Aptos
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
Avg 3
(6 restaurants)
Seaside
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(490 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(393 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(817 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1543 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston