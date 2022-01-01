Clams in Monterey
Monterey restaurants that serve clams
More about Vivolo's Chowder House
Vivolo's Chowder House
127 Central, Pacific Grove
|Linguini Calamari & Clams
|$26.00
Calamari and clams over linguini with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or garlic butter sauce.
|Clam Chowder Cup
|$8.00
8oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$12.00
16oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.