Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Monterey

Go
Monterey restaurants
Toast

Monterey restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Vivolo's Chowder House

127 Central, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Linguini Calamari & Clams$26.00
Calamari and clams over linguini with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or garlic butter sauce.
Clam Chowder Cup$8.00
8oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.
Clam Chowder Bowl$12.00
16oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.
More about Vivolo's Chowder House
Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill image

 

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

426 Alvarado St., Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLASSIC CLAM CHOWDER$11.00
More about Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Monterey

Fish And Chips

Cake

Chips And Salsa

Fettuccine Alfredo

Patty Melts

Garlic Bread

Tacos

French Fries

Map

More near Monterey to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston