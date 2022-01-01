Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Monterey
/
Monterey
/
Coleslaw
Monterey restaurants that serve coleslaw
Vivolo's Chowder House
127 Central, Pacific Grove
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$4.75
Side of house made coleslaw.
More about Vivolo's Chowder House
Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill
426 Alvarado St., Monterey
No reviews yet
SIDE COLESLAW
$3.00
More about Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Monterey
Tacos
Salmon
Caesar Salad
Chips And Salsa
Chicken Sandwiches
Fettuccine Alfredo
Bread Pudding
Cake
More near Monterey to explore
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Capitola
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Carmel By The Sea
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Pacific Grove
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Aptos
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
Avg 3
(6 restaurants)
Seaside
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(400 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(828 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston