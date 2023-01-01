Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Monterey

Monterey restaurants
Toast

Monterey restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Rosine's Restaurant - 434 Alvarado St

434 Alvarado St, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$10.99
Sourdough French Toast$10.99
More about Rosine's Restaurant - 434 Alvarado St
Item pic

 

Fieldwork Brewing - Monterey

560 Munrus Avenue, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fast Food French Toast 16oz Can$6.00
Imperial Stout / 13.0% ABV - Notes of early morning road trips to the ski resort with the windows rolled up, heater blasting, and hands full of Carl's Jr. french toast sticks.
More about Fieldwork Brewing - Monterey

