Garlic bread in Monterey
Monterey restaurants that serve garlic bread
Vivolo's Chowder House
127 Central, Pacific Grove
|Half Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.00
Half order of our delicious garlic bread with parmesan cheese
|Whole Garlic Cheese Bread
|$10.00
Whole order of our delicious garlic bread with parmesan cheese
|Chowder Bread Bowl Garlic Cheese Lid
|$18.00
Our World Famous New England Clam Chowder served in a bread bowl with the garlic cheese bread lid. No bacon or other meat products, only clams.
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
467 Alvarado Street, Monterey
|Garlic Bread
|$6.45
garlic, parsley, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian.
Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill
426 Alvarado St., Monterey
|SIDE GARLIC BREAD
|$2.00