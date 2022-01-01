Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Monterey

Monterey restaurants
Toast

Monterey restaurants that serve garlic bread

Rosine's Restaurant image

 

Rosine's Restaurant

434 Alvarado St, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$2.49
More about Rosine's Restaurant
Half Garlic Cheese Bread image

 

Vivolo's Chowder House

127 Central, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Half Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Half order of our delicious garlic bread with parmesan cheese
Whole Garlic Cheese Bread$10.00
Whole order of our delicious garlic bread with parmesan cheese
Chowder Bread Bowl Garlic Cheese Lid$18.00
Our World Famous New England Clam Chowder served in a bread bowl with the garlic cheese bread lid. No bacon or other meat products, only clams.
More about Vivolo's Chowder House
Garlic Bread image

 

MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

467 Alvarado Street, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Bread$6.45
garlic, parsley, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian.
More about MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill image

 

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

426 Alvarado St., Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE GARLIC BREAD$2.00
More about Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill
Heirloom Pizza Co image

 

Heirloom Pizza Co

700 Cass Street, Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
cheesy garlic bread$8.50
More about Heirloom Pizza Co

