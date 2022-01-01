Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Monterey

Go
Monterey restaurants
Toast

Monterey restaurants that serve hummus

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill image

 

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

426 Alvarado St., Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
HUMMUS$15.00
More about Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill
Item pic

 

Terra Bowls

570 Munras Ave, Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Toast$9.00
Homemade roasted garlic hummus with cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, mint, lemon, olive oil, pink salt and pepper.
More about Terra Bowls

Browse other tasty dishes in Monterey

Bread Pudding

Spinach Salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

Cake

Fish And Chips

Greek Salad

Spaghetti

Patty Melts

Map

More near Monterey to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston