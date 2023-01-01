Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Monterey

Go
Monterey restaurants
Toast

Monterey restaurants that serve prawns

Rosine's Restaurant image

 

Rosine's Restaurant - 434 Alvarado St

434 Alvarado St, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Prawn Pasta$28.00
Fettuccine, prawns, tomato, spinach, corn, red pepper flakes, Cajun cream sauce, Asiago and Parmesan cheese
More about Rosine's Restaurant - 434 Alvarado St
Item pic

 

Vivolo's Chowder House - 127 Central

127 Central, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prawns & Chips$23.00
Fresh jumbo prawns battered and fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.
Prawn Po' Boy$24.00
Prawn Cocktail$18.00
5 jumbo prawns served with our house made cocktail sauce
More about Vivolo's Chowder House - 127 Central

Browse other tasty dishes in Monterey

Honey Chicken

Clams

Tacos

Cheesecake

Cheesy Bread

Pudding

Prosciutto

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Monterey to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (64 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (64 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1253 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2233 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1213 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston