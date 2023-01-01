Prawns in Monterey
Monterey restaurants that serve prawns
More about Rosine's Restaurant - 434 Alvarado St
Rosine's Restaurant - 434 Alvarado St
434 Alvarado St, Monterey
|Cajun Prawn Pasta
|$28.00
Fettuccine, prawns, tomato, spinach, corn, red pepper flakes, Cajun cream sauce, Asiago and Parmesan cheese
More about Vivolo's Chowder House - 127 Central
Vivolo's Chowder House - 127 Central
127 Central, Pacific Grove
|Prawns & Chips
|$23.00
Fresh jumbo prawns battered and fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.
|Prawn Po' Boy
|$24.00
|Prawn Cocktail
|$18.00
5 jumbo prawns served with our house made cocktail sauce