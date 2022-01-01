Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Monterey

Go
Monterey restaurants
Toast

Monterey restaurants that serve prosciutto

Margherita & Prosciutto image

 

MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

467 Alvarado Street, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita & Prosciutto$19.95
Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella.
topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after bake
Truffle & Prosciutto$20.95
truffle cream, fresh mozzarella and mushrooms topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after bake (no tomato sauce).
Burrata Melon & Prosciutto$15.45
burrata, melon, prosciutto,
extra virgin olive oil.
More about MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill image

 

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

426 Alvarado St., Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
PROSCIUTTO PIZZA$18.00
More about Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Monterey

Cheesecake

French Fries

Cheesy Bread

Clam Chowder

Calamari

Spinach Salad

Cake

Spaghetti

Map

More near Monterey to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston