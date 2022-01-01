Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Monterey

Go
Monterey restaurants
Toast

Monterey restaurants that serve salmon

Rosine's Restaurant image

 

Rosine's Restaurant

434 Alvarado St, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sandwich$18.99
Salmon with pesto on a french roll
Salmon Florentine$26.99
Salmon topped with fresh sautéed spinach and hollandaise, with rice and vegetables
More about Rosine's Restaurant
Pacific Bowls & Rolls image

 

Pacific Bowls & Rolls

475 Alvarado St., Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Roll$8.50
Salmon, avocado, cucumber.
Salmon Roll (Hand Roll)$6.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber.
Lomi-Lomi Salmon Bowl$17.00
3 scoops. Salmon, ponzu sauce, tomato, green onion, sweet onion, cucumber, furikake, avocado. *All items above are included in the bowl already*
More about Pacific Bowls & Rolls

Browse other tasty dishes in Monterey

Spinach Salad

Fish And Chips

Reuben

Tacos

Calamari

Tiramisu

Clam Chowder

Clams

Map

More near Monterey to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston