Salmon in Monterey
Monterey restaurants that serve salmon
More about Rosine's Restaurant
Rosine's Restaurant
434 Alvarado St, Monterey
|Salmon Sandwich
|$18.99
Salmon with pesto on a french roll
|Salmon Florentine
|$26.99
Salmon topped with fresh sautéed spinach and hollandaise, with rice and vegetables
More about Pacific Bowls & Rolls
Pacific Bowls & Rolls
475 Alvarado St., Monterey
|Salmon Roll
|$8.50
Salmon, avocado, cucumber.
|Salmon Roll (Hand Roll)
|$6.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber.
|Lomi-Lomi Salmon Bowl
|$17.00
3 scoops. Salmon, ponzu sauce, tomato, green onion, sweet onion, cucumber, furikake, avocado. *All items above are included in the bowl already*