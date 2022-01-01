Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Monterey

Go
Monterey restaurants
Toast

Monterey restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Vivolo's Chowder House

127 Central, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Spaghetti$10.00
Comes with a kids drink. Please select a drink from the kids drink menu.
More about Vivolo's Chowder House
Item pic

 

MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

467 Alvarado Street, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.45
housemade angus beef meatballs in
our housemade Italian marinara sauce.
Spaghetti Bolognese$15.95
angus ground beef sautéed with herbs, carrots, celery, and onions in our housemade Italian tomato sauce.
More about MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Monterey

Garlic Bread

Patty Melts

Reuben

Clams

Spinach Salad

Pudding

Cake

Tiramisu

Map

More near Monterey to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston