Spaghetti and meatballs in
Monterey
/
Monterey
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Monterey restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
R Truck Food Truck
1222 Leahy Road, Monterey
No reviews yet
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$16.00
More about R Truck Food Truck
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
467 Alvarado Street, Monterey
No reviews yet
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$16.45
housemade angus beef meatballs in
our housemade Italian marinara sauce.
More about MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
