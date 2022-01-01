Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Monterey

Monterey restaurants
Monterey restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Banner pic

 

R Truck Food Truck

1222 Leahy Road, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
More about R Truck Food Truck
Item pic

 

MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

467 Alvarado Street, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.45
housemade angus beef meatballs in
our housemade Italian marinara sauce.
More about MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

