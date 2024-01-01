Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Monterey
/
Monterey
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Monterey restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Rosine's Restaurant - 434 Alvarado St
434 Alvarado St, Monterey
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$9.00
More about Rosine's Restaurant - 434 Alvarado St
Lalla Grill Del Monte
1400 Del Monte Center, Monterey
No reviews yet
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
More about Lalla Grill Del Monte
Browse other tasty dishes in Monterey
Tomato Soup
Garlic Bread
Salmon
Cake
Hummus
Chicken Salad
Fish And Chips
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Monterey to explore
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(75 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Carmel By The Sea
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Capitola
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Aptos
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Pacific Grove
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Seaside
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
Avg 3
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salinas
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(75 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(782 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.2
(52 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(365 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(617 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1449 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2516 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1362 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston