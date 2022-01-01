Monterey Park restaurants you'll love
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunright Tea Studio
141 N. Atlantic Blvd. Unit #107, Monterey Park
|Popular items
|Strawberry Frostie
|$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
|Grapefruit Jasmine Tea
|$4.95
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
|Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
|$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
More about Aliya Lavaland
Aliya Lavaland
141 N. Atlantic Blvd Ste#103, Monterey Park
|Popular items
|(Single Pc) Salted Egg Signature Mooncake
|$1.60
Cooked Solid piece of Salted Egg yolk, Premium Mung beans, Wheat Flour, egg, Milk, Sugar, No Lava inside.
|Orange Mooncake/ 1 Pc-No Lava
|$3.75
"No Lava inside" Made with Premium Mung beans, Orange flavor, Orange extract, Wheat flour, egg, milk, Soy, Sugar, and premium dried apricots for texture.
|Any 6 Pcs Lava Box
|$19.00
6 Pcs Lava Mooncake Box set. Mix & Match any flavor. Please let us know in the comment or at the counter. Subject to availability.
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
NOODLES
Phoenix Food Boutique
500 North Atlantic Boulevard, Monterey Park
|Popular items
|韓式肥牛飯 Sliced Ribeye with Korean BBQ Sauce
|$12.95
Our most popular beef option! Thinly sliced ribeye in our Korean BBQ sauce.
|金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken
|$11.95
Deep fried boneless chicken in our homemade tangerine sauce.
|椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings
|$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.
More about Sunmerry Monterey Park, CA
Sunmerry Monterey Park, CA
500 N. Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park
|Popular items
|BBQ Pork
|$2.60
Traditional Taiwanese Bolo bun filled with BBQ pork.
|Santa's Dark Forest
|$34.00
8 inch Black Forest Cake |
*Our most popular chocolate cake* Chocolate sponge cake with a sweet cherry filling. Topped with fresh strawberries and chocolate shavings.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $34.
|Holiday Bear
|$34.00
8 inch Classic Tiramisu Cake |
Vanilla sponge cake layered with custard and a hint of coffee. Topped with fine cocoa powder.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $34.
More about Tokyo Fried Chicken
CHICKEN
Tokyo Fried Chicken
122 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park
|Popular items
|Tokyo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.65
Brioche bun, fried chicken thigh, TFC sauce, and pickles. Comes with a side of potato chips with secret seasoning.
|Crispy Fried Chicken Skin
|$5.00
*spicy
|Dozen Mixed
|$42.15
6 drums + 6 tenders
More about Noodle World - Monterey Park
Noodle World - Monterey Park
1935 S. Atlantic Blvd, Monterey park
More about One Zo Boba
One Zo Boba
500 N. Atlantic Blvd Ste 168, Monterey Park
|Popular items
|Black Sesame Milk Tea
We added pure natural black sesame powder to make the milk tea contain a strong taste of black sesame. Black sesame Boba is recommended.
*Non- Caffeinated
|Taro Milk Tea
We integrated the taste of taro into milk tea.
|Brown Sugar Milk Tea
The combination of signature milk tea and black sugar syrup. It is served with our hand-made brown sugar Boba.
Tea Flavor: 4/5
More about Daikokuya - Monterey Park
Daikokuya - Monterey Park
111 North Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park
More about Miao Miao Xian
Miao Miao Xian
220 W Garvey Ave, Monterey Park