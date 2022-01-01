Monterey Park restaurants you'll love

Monterey Park restaurants
Toast
  • Monterey Park

Monterey Park's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Monterey Park restaurants

Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

141 N. Atlantic Blvd. Unit #107, Monterey Park

Popular items
Strawberry Frostie$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Aliya Lavaland image

 

Aliya Lavaland

141 N. Atlantic Blvd Ste#103, Monterey Park

Popular items
(Single Pc) Salted Egg Signature Mooncake$1.60
Cooked Solid piece of Salted Egg yolk, Premium Mung beans, Wheat Flour, egg, Milk, Sugar, No Lava inside.
Orange Mooncake/ 1 Pc-No Lava$3.75
"No Lava inside" Made with Premium Mung beans, Orange flavor, Orange extract, Wheat flour, egg, milk, Soy, Sugar, and premium dried apricots for texture.
Any 6 Pcs Lava Box$19.00
6 Pcs Lava Mooncake Box set. Mix & Match any flavor. Please let us know in the comment or at the counter. Subject to availability.
Phoenix Food Boutique image

NOODLES

Phoenix Food Boutique

500 North Atlantic Boulevard, Monterey Park

Avg 4.2 (1107 reviews)
Popular items
韓式肥牛飯 Sliced Ribeye with Korean BBQ Sauce$12.95
Our most popular beef option! Thinly sliced ribeye in our Korean BBQ sauce.
金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken$11.95
Deep fried boneless chicken in our homemade tangerine sauce.
椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.
Sunmerry Monterey Park, CA image

 

Sunmerry Monterey Park, CA

500 N. Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park

Popular items
BBQ Pork$2.60
Traditional Taiwanese Bolo bun filled with BBQ pork.
Santa's Dark Forest$34.00
8 inch Black Forest Cake |
*Our most popular chocolate cake* Chocolate sponge cake with a sweet cherry filling. Topped with fresh strawberries and chocolate shavings.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $34.
Holiday Bear$34.00
8 inch Classic Tiramisu Cake |
Vanilla sponge cake layered with custard and a hint of coffee. Topped with fine cocoa powder.
The price listed reflects the discounted price. Original price was $34.
Tokyo Fried Chicken image

CHICKEN

Tokyo Fried Chicken

122 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park

Avg 4.1 (2181 reviews)
Popular items
Tokyo Chicken Sandwich$13.65
Brioche bun, fried chicken thigh, TFC sauce, and pickles. Comes with a side of potato chips with secret seasoning.
Crispy Fried Chicken Skin$5.00
*spicy
Dozen Mixed$42.15
6 drums + 6 tenders
Noodle World - Monterey Park image

 

Noodle World - Monterey Park

1935 S. Atlantic Blvd, Monterey park

One Zo Boba image

 

One Zo Boba

500 N. Atlantic Blvd Ste 168, Monterey Park

Popular items
Black Sesame Milk Tea
We added pure natural black sesame powder to make the milk tea contain a strong taste of black sesame. Black sesame Boba is recommended.
*Non- Caffeinated
Taro Milk Tea
We integrated the taste of taro into milk tea.
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
The combination of signature milk tea and black sugar syrup. It is served with our hand-made brown sugar Boba.
Tea Flavor: 4/5
Consumer pic

 

Daikokuya - Monterey Park

111 North Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park

Miao Miao Xian image

 

Miao Miao Xian

220 W Garvey Ave, Monterey Park

