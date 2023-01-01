Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
California rolls in
Monterey Park
/
Monterey Park
/
California Rolls
Monterey Park restaurants that serve california rolls
Daikokuya Monterey Park
111 North Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park
No reviews yet
California Roll
$8.95
a lo-cal favorite. imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish. 8pcs
More about Daikokuya Monterey Park
Kokoro
2207 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park
No reviews yet
California Hand Roll
$7.50
More about Kokoro
