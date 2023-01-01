Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Monterey Park

Monterey Park restaurants that serve california rolls

Daikokuya Monterey Park

111 North Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park

California Roll$8.95
a lo-cal favorite. imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish. 8pcs
Kokoro

2207 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park

California Hand Roll$7.50
