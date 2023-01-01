Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Monterey Park

Monterey Park restaurants
Monterey Park restaurants that serve chicken salad

NOODLES

Phoenix Food Boutique - Monterey Park

500 North Atlantic Boulevard, Monterey Park

Avg 4.2 (1107 reviews)
Takeout
雞沙律 Shredded Chicken Salad$9.95
More about Phoenix Food Boutique - Monterey Park
Marie Callender's Monterey Park

220 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$16.66
Grilled chicken atop crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad$16.66
“Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.09
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing. Topped with a cajun seasoned grilled chicken.
More about Marie Callender's Monterey Park

