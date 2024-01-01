Cookies in Monterey Park
Monterey Park restaurants that serve cookies
More about Sunmerry Bakery - Monterey Park
Sunmerry Bakery - Monterey Park
500 N. Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park
|Nutella Cookie Bun
|$2.75
Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.
|Walnut Cookie
|$3.50
Soft European style bread mixed with tons of walnuts.
More about Dot & Dough - Monterey Park - 141 North Atlantic Boulevard Ste 102
Dot & Dough - Monterey Park - 141 North Atlantic Boulevard Ste 102
141 North Atlantic Boulevard Ste 102, Monterey Park
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (Non Stuffed)
|$4.99
Please allow no less than 12 mins of preparation time. (Serve Hot)
|Nutella Stuffed Cookie
|$5.49
Please allow no less than 12 mins of preparation time.
(Serve Hot)
(contain nuts)