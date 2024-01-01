Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Monterey Park

Monterey Park restaurants that serve cookies

Nutella Cookie Bun image

 

Sunmerry Bakery - Monterey Park

500 N. Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park

Nutella Cookie Bun$2.75
Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.
Walnut Cookie$3.50
Soft European style bread mixed with tons of walnuts.
Item pic

 

Dot & Dough - Monterey Park - 141 North Atlantic Boulevard Ste 102

141 North Atlantic Boulevard Ste 102, Monterey Park

Chocolate Chip Cookie (Non Stuffed)$4.99
Please allow no less than 12 mins of preparation time. (Serve Hot)
Nutella Stuffed Cookie$5.49
Please allow no less than 12 mins of preparation time.
(Serve Hot)
(contain nuts)
