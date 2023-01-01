Croissants in Monterey Park
Monterey Park restaurants that serve croissants
Marie Callender's Monterey Park
220 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park
|Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
|$17.24
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
Sunmerry Bakery - Monterey Park
500 N. Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park
|Almond Croissant
|$3.00
Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
|Green Tea Croissant
|$3.00
Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.