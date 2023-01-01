Croissants in Monterey Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Monterey Park restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Marie Callender's Monterey Park

220 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club$17.24
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
More about Marie Callender's Monterey Park
Item pic

 

Sunmerry Bakery - Monterey Park

500 N. Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Croissant$3.00
Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
Green Tea Croissant$3.00
Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.
More about Sunmerry Bakery - Monterey Park

