Edamame in Monterey Park

Monterey Park restaurants
Monterey Park restaurants that serve edamame

Daikokuya - Monterey Park

111 North Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$5.00
boiled soy beans.. beer’s best friend!
More about Daikokuya - Monterey Park
CHICKEN

Tokyo Fried Chicken

122 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park

Avg 4.1 (2181 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffle Butter Edamame$3.75
More about Tokyo Fried Chicken

