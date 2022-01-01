Edamame in Monterey Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Monterey Park restaurants that serve edamame
Daikokuya - Monterey Park
111 North Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.00
boiled soy beans.. beer’s best friend!
More about Daikokuya - Monterey Park
CHICKEN
Tokyo Fried Chicken
122 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park
Avg 4.1
(2181 reviews)
Truffle Butter Edamame
$3.75
More about Tokyo Fried Chicken
