Pies in Monterey Park

Marie Callender's Monterey Park
220 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park
|Pumpkin Pie
|$17.99
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
|Cream Cheese Pie
|$22.99
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
|Pecan Pie
|$24.99
Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.
Dot & Dough - Monterey Park - 141 North Atlantic Boulevard Ste 102
141 North Atlantic Boulevard Ste 102, Monterey Park
|Apple Pie Filled Malasada
|$2.95
Hot and fresh Malasada filled with apple Custard. And coated with cinnamon sugar