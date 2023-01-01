Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Monterey Park

Go
Monterey Park restaurants
Toast

Monterey Park restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Marie Callender's Monterey Park

220 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie$17.99
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Cream Cheese Pie$22.99
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Pecan Pie$24.99
Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.
More about Marie Callender's Monterey Park
Item pic

 

Dot & Dough - Monterey Park - 141 North Atlantic Boulevard Ste 102

141 North Atlantic Boulevard Ste 102, Monterey Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Pie Filled Malasada$2.95
Hot and fresh Malasada filled with apple Custard. And coated with cinnamon sugar
More about Dot & Dough - Monterey Park - 141 North Atlantic Boulevard Ste 102

Browse other tasty dishes in Monterey Park

Squid

Wonton Soup

Cake

Fried Rice

Spicy Noodles

Salmon

Brulee

Custard

Map

More near Monterey Park to explore

San Gabriel

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (93 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1006 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (856 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (731 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston