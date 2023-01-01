Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Monterey Park

Go
Monterey Park restaurants
Toast

Monterey Park restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Delicious Food Corner- Montery Park - 2325 S. Garfield Ave.

2325 S. Garfield Ave., Monterey Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Stew Chow Mein/Fun 牛腩炒面/河$15.95
Beef Stew in Brown Sauce Lo Mein 柱候牛腩撈麵$14.95
House Special Beef Stew Noodle Soup 原味清湯牛腩$15.95
More about Delicious Food Corner- Montery Park - 2325 S. Garfield Ave.
Item pic

NOODLES

Phoenix Food Boutique - Monterey Park

500 North Atlantic Boulevard, Monterey Park

Avg 4.2 (1107 reviews)
Takeout
Malay Nyonya Pork Stew 馬拉娘惹滷肉$13.50
Tender pork belly with meaty shiitake mushrooms, potatoes, and carrots to create a bold, umami burst of Southeast Asian flavors using Chinese ingredients.
More about Phoenix Food Boutique - Monterey Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Monterey Park

Pudding

Fried Rice

Tuna Rolls

Mozzarella Sticks

Cake

Boba Tea

Spicy Noodles

Squid

Map

More near Monterey Park to explore

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1180 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (973 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (842 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (709 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston