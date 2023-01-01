Stew in Monterey Park
Monterey Park restaurants that serve stew
More about Delicious Food Corner- Montery Park - 2325 S. Garfield Ave.
Delicious Food Corner- Montery Park - 2325 S. Garfield Ave.
2325 S. Garfield Ave., Monterey Park
|Beef Stew Chow Mein/Fun 牛腩炒面/河
|$15.95
|Beef Stew in Brown Sauce Lo Mein 柱候牛腩撈麵
|$14.95
|House Special Beef Stew Noodle Soup 原味清湯牛腩
|$15.95
More about Phoenix Food Boutique - Monterey Park
NOODLES
Phoenix Food Boutique - Monterey Park
500 North Atlantic Boulevard, Monterey Park
|Malay Nyonya Pork Stew 馬拉娘惹滷肉
|$13.50
Tender pork belly with meaty shiitake mushrooms, potatoes, and carrots to create a bold, umami burst of Southeast Asian flavors using Chinese ingredients.