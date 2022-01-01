Go
Toast

Monteverde

Located in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, Monteverde is an Italian restaurant that blends the traditions of Italian culture and cooking with influences from Chef Sarah Grueneberg’s trips around the world, as well as her family heritage.

1020 W Madison Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kid's Pasta$8.00
shell-shaped pasta w/tomato sauce, butter or plain
Spaghetti al Pomodoro$19.00
roasted tomato sauce, basil, oven dried cherry tomato. Serves One. **$2 of every spaghetti al pomodoro sold will go to world central kitchen, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises across the globe
#ChefsForUkraine**
Creste di Gallo$26.00
lamb & prosciutto sugo, guanciale, whipped feta, castelvetrano olive, orange
Guest Arrival
Grilled Italian Sausage$8.00
marinated sweet peppers, fennel pollen
Gnocchetti con Pesto$23.00
housemade ricotta, basil, Tuscan pine nut, Sardinian pecorino. Serves One.
Oma's Green Mountain Salad$16.00
little gem lettuce, avocado, crunchy vegetables
Soppressata Meatball$8.00
Mangalitsa pork, pomodoro, wild oregano
Burrata e Ham$28.00
rosemary tigelle, prosciutto di san daniele, seasonal fruit mostarda
See full menu

Location

1020 W Madison Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Formento's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Poke Poke

No reviews yet

Eat Poke. Love. Sleep. Repeat.

ROOH

No reviews yet

Swanky Indian restaurant serving elegantly plated, contemporary fare with Southern Asian cocktails

Bar Siena

No reviews yet

Regional Italian fare & drinks served in a stylish, 2-story space with a patio & a buzzy bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston