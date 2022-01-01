Montgomery restaurants you'll love
Montgomery's top cuisines
Must-try Montgomery restaurants
Wharf Casual Seafood
6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery
|Wharf Platter
|$16.99
We are temporarily serving Salmon cakes in place of Crab Cakes due to a nation wide crab meat shortage.
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.99
|Chicken Kids Meal
|$6.49
Dino's Bar & Grill Ver. 1.0
1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery
|Buddy's Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Marinated, all-natural chicken breast, grilled and topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & our house blended cheese.
|Liz's Cheese Fries
|$7.95
Seasoned fries loaded down with melted cheese & topped with chives.
|Thunderbird Chips
|$6.95
The panhandle favorite with Yukon-style potato chips topped with homemade blue cheese dressing, extra blue chees, & chives.
Plant Bae
175 Lee Street Suite C, Montgomery
|Mac'n Bae Mac & Cheese
|$4.50
Mac'n Bae is our soulful, creamy vegan mac & cheese. It's oven-baked and both kid- and adult-approved!
|Original Plant Fries
|$3.50
A glorious mix of sweet potato and russet potato fries are served with Que-Dabra sauce.
|Call Me Bae Wings
|$3.50
Five spicy, crispy cauliflower wings are served with vegan ranch. They're Meka's favorite.
Sundown
3416 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery
|Chicken Breast
|$11.99
|Pork Chops
|$12.99
|Fried Green Tomato BLT & Fries
|$8.50
Cahawba House
31 S Court St, Montgomery
|Pimento Grilled Cheese
|$8.75
Double stacked grilled Pimento Cheese on Texas Toast
|Beignets
|$3.00
Filled with cinnamon sugar, topped with powdered sugar.
|BLT
|$10.87
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mixed Greens, Garlic Mayo, and Fried Green Tomatoes on Texas Toast
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2465 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery
|XLarge Wings
|$25.99
|Black & White Chicken Platter
|$12.99
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery
|Queso App
|$8.00
Melted cheese, serrano peppers, with corn chips
|Gulf Fish Taco
|$6.50
Chipotle slaw, pickled onion, chipotle crema, cilantro
|Carnitas Taco (NEW)
|$5.50
Slow roasted pork, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
El Rey Burrito Lounge
1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery
|Trio & Chips
|$9.00
Choice of three of any of our salsas, guacamole, or queso.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.50
Hereford heritage grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.50
Free-range grilled chicken with Monterey Jack cheese
Chappy's Deli
1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
|Club Platter
|$10.30
Double decker stacked turkey, bacon, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread, served with our own secret recipe potato salad, pickles & chips.
|Turkey Melt
|$9.50
Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and Honey Dijon on a Kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
|Chef Salad
|$9.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, green olives, cucumbers, sliced egg, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, pickle.
Urban Cookhouse
7712 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery
|Urban Cowboy Sandwich
|$9.95
|Buffalo Chicken
|$9.00
|Wood Fired Shrimp Kabob
|$10.95
Tower Taproom
101 Tallapoosa St., Montgomery
|John Wayne
|$9.50
Duke's mayo, Tillamook cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions
|Daisy Duke
|$10.50
hot honey fried chicken sandwich with Duke's mayo & pickles
|Double Secret Probation
|$11.50
fries loaded with chicken (grilled or fried), bacon, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese sauce and green onions
Echelon Grill
305 AIRBASE BLVD, MONTGOMERY
The Tipping Point
5015 Hampstead High St, Montgomery
Lionel Jay's
4023 Troy Highway, Montgomery
Hilltop Public House
3 North Goldthwaite St., Montgomery
P.S. Tacos - Montgomery, AL
7056 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery
Patio Club Montgomery
514 Cloverdale Rd Suite C, Montgomery