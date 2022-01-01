Montgomery restaurants you'll love

Montgomery restaurants
Toast
  • Montgomery

Montgomery's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Montgomery restaurants

Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wharf Platter$16.99
We are temporarily serving Salmon cakes in place of Crab Cakes due to a nation wide crab meat shortage.
Shrimp Basket$12.99
Chicken Kids Meal$6.49
Dino's Bar & Grill Ver. 1.0 image

 

Dino's Bar & Grill Ver. 1.0

1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buddy's Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Marinated, all-natural chicken breast, grilled and topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & our house blended cheese.
Liz's Cheese Fries$7.95
Seasoned fries loaded down with melted cheese & topped with chives.
Thunderbird Chips$6.95
The panhandle favorite with Yukon-style potato chips topped with homemade blue cheese dressing, extra blue chees, & chives.
Dino's Bar & Grill image

 

Dino's Bar & Grill

1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
6oz, cage-free chicken breast. Tenderized, marinated, and grilled then topped with a cheddar-swiss blend, mustard, mayo, lettuce, & pickles.
Shrimp Po Boy$13.95
lightly battered, crispy shrimp with lettuce,
remoulade, and tomato. With your choice of Zapp’s.
Wagyu Cheeseburger$12.95
8oz, fresh-ground Wagyu beef patty. Lightly seasoned, grilled and topped with a cheddar-swiss blend, mustard, mayo, lettuce, & pickles.
Plant Bae image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TACOS • SUSHI

Plant Bae

175 Lee Street Suite C, Montgomery

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac'n Bae Mac & Cheese$4.50
Mac'n Bae is our soulful, creamy vegan mac & cheese. It's oven-baked and both kid- and adult-approved!
Original Plant Fries$3.50
A glorious mix of sweet potato and russet potato fries are served with Que-Dabra sauce.
Call Me Bae Wings$3.50
Five spicy, crispy cauliflower wings are served with vegan ranch. They're Meka's favorite.
Sundown image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sundown

3416 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Breast$11.99
Pork Chops$12.99
Fried Green Tomato BLT & Fries$8.50
Cahawba House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cahawba House

31 S Court St, Montgomery

Avg 4.8 (240 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pimento Grilled Cheese$8.75
Double stacked grilled Pimento Cheese on Texas Toast
Beignets$3.00
Filled with cinnamon sugar, topped with powdered sugar.
BLT$10.87
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mixed Greens, Garlic Mayo, and Fried Green Tomatoes on Texas Toast
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2465 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (2174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
XLarge Wings$25.99
Black & White Chicken Platter$12.99
Fried Pickles$7.99
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant image

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso App$8.00
Melted cheese, serrano peppers, with corn chips
Gulf Fish Taco$6.50
Chipotle slaw, pickled onion, chipotle crema, cilantro
Carnitas Taco (NEW)$5.50
Slow roasted pork, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
El Rey Burrito Lounge image

 

El Rey Burrito Lounge

1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Trio & Chips$9.00
Choice of three of any of our salsas, guacamole, or queso.
Steak Quesadilla$13.50
Hereford heritage grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Free-range grilled chicken with Monterey Jack cheese
Chappy's Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chappy's Deli

1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Club Platter$10.30
Double decker stacked turkey, bacon, ham, American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread, served with our own secret recipe potato salad, pickles & chips.
Turkey Melt$9.50
Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and Honey Dijon on a Kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
Chef Salad$9.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, green olives, cucumbers, sliced egg, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, pickle.
Urban Cookhouse image

 

Urban Cookhouse

7712 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Urban Cowboy Sandwich$9.95
Buffalo Chicken$9.00
Wood Fired Shrimp Kabob$10.95
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.4 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wharf Platter$16.99
We are temporarily serving Salmon cakes in place of Crab Cakes due to a nation wide crab meat shortage.
Shrimp Entree$14.99
Wharf Burger$12.99
Tower Taproom image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tower Taproom

101 Tallapoosa St., Montgomery

Avg 4.8 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
John Wayne$9.50
Duke's mayo, Tillamook cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions
Daisy Duke$10.50
hot honey fried chicken sandwich with Duke's mayo & pickles
Double Secret Probation$11.50
fries loaded with chicken (grilled or fried), bacon, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese sauce and green onions
Echelon Grill image

 

Echelon Grill

305 AIRBASE BLVD, MONTGOMERY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Tipping Point image

 

The Tipping Point

5015 Hampstead High St, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

Lionel Jay's

4023 Troy Highway, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chappy's Deli image

 

Chappy's Deli

8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Hilltop Public House

3 North Goldthwaite St., Montgomery

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Chappy's Deli Baptist Express

2055 E. South Blvd., Montgomery

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

P.S. Tacos - Montgomery, AL

7056 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Patio Club Montgomery

514 Cloverdale Rd Suite C, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
