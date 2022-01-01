Montgomery bars & lounges you'll love

Dino's Bar & Grill image

 

Dino's Bar & Grill

1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery

No reviews yet
Wedge Salad$8.95
A 1/4 head of iceberg topped with bacon, homemade blue cheese dressing, Danish blue cheese crumbles, and chives.
Fried Chicken Tenders$8.45
Battered chicken tenderloins served with honey mustard or get them tossed for boneless wings.
Liz's Cheese Fries$7.45
Dino’s plate of fries smothered in an ungodly amount of shredded cheese & geen onions.
Add ranch +$.50 Add Broadbent bacon $2 or peppers +$1
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2465 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (2174 reviews)
Tailgate Burger$7.99
Black & White Chicken Platter$12.99
Fried Chicken Tenders$10.99
Tower Taproom image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tower Taproom

101 Tallapoosa St., Montgomery

Avg 4.8 (213 reviews)
John Wayne$9.50
Duke's mayo, Tillamook cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions
Bubba Watson Wrap$12.50
ham & turkey wrap with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & ranch dressing
Daisy Duke$10.50
hot honey fried chicken sandwich with Duke's mayo & pickles
