California rolls in
Montgomery
/
Montgomery
/
California Rolls
Montgomery restaurants that serve california rolls
Rock N Roll Sushi
36 Dexter Ave, Montgomery
No reviews yet
California Roll
$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
1470 Taylor Road, Montgomery
No reviews yet
California Roll
$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
