California rolls in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants
Montgomery restaurants that serve california rolls

Rock N Roll Sushi

36 Dexter Ave, Montgomery

California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi

1470 Taylor Road, Montgomery

California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

