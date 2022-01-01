Chef salad in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli
8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
|Kids Chef Salad
|$3.95
|Chef Salad
|$9.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, green olives, cucumbers, sliced egg, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, pickle.
|Large Chef Salad Bowl
|$59.95
Turkey, ham, bacon with fresh tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on a spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
More about Chappy's Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chappy's Deli
1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
|Chef Salad
|$9.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, green olives, cucumbers, sliced egg, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, pickle.
|Small Chef Salad Bowl
|$29.95
Turkey, ham, bacon with fresh tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on a spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
|Kids Chef Salad
|$3.95