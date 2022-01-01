Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants
Montgomery restaurants that serve chef salad

Lionel Jay's

4023 Troy Highway, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEF SALAD$10.75
More about Lionel Jay's
Chappy's Deli

8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chef Salad$3.95
Chef Salad$9.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, green olives, cucumbers, sliced egg, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, pickle.
Large Chef Salad Bowl$59.95
Turkey, ham, bacon with fresh tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on a spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
More about Chappy's Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chappy's Deli

1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Salad$9.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, green olives, cucumbers, sliced egg, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, pickle.
Small Chef Salad Bowl$29.95
Turkey, ham, bacon with fresh tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on a spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
Kids Chef Salad$3.95
More about Chappy's Deli

