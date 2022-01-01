Chicken sandwiches in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery
|Bacon Honey Pecan Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Dino's Bar & Grill Ver. 1.0
1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery
|Buddy's Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Marinated, all-natural chicken breast, grilled and topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & our house blended cheese.
Dino's Bar & Grill
1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
6oz, cage-free chicken breast. Tenderized, marinated, and grilled then topped with a cheddar-swiss blend, mustard, mayo, lettuce, & pickles.
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$13.95
fried chopped steak topped with gravy & arugula on toasted sourdough-rye.
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
battered, fried, chicken breast tenders. Tossed in Nashville hot sauce. Served on a toasted bun with a AJ's disco relish & chips.
Chappy's Deli
8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.10
Chicken, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
on a kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
Homemade chicken salad, mayo, lettuce
and tomato on toasted white bread. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2465 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery
|Black & White Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
BBQ
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Crispy chicken breast, chipotle crema, wickles pickles, choice of side
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chappy's Deli
1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
Homemade chicken salad, mayo, lettuce
and tomato on toasted white bread. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.10
Chicken, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
on a kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery
|Bacon Honey Pecan Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Moe's Original BBQ
1051 E Fairview Avenue, Montgomery
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles