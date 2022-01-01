Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants
Montgomery restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Honey Pecan Chicken Sandwich$12.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Dino's Bar & Grill Ver. 1.0 image

 

Dino's Bar & Grill Ver. 1.0

1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buddy's Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Marinated, all-natural chicken breast, grilled and topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & our house blended cheese.
More about Dino's Bar & Grill Ver. 1.0
Dino's Bar & Grill image

 

Dino's Bar & Grill

1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
6oz, cage-free chicken breast. Tenderized, marinated, and grilled then topped with a cheddar-swiss blend, mustard, mayo, lettuce, & pickles.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$13.95
fried chopped steak topped with gravy & arugula on toasted sourdough-rye.
Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.95
battered, fried, chicken breast tenders. Tossed in Nashville hot sauce. Served on a toasted bun with a AJ's disco relish & chips.
More about Dino's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Chappy's Deli

8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.10
Chicken, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
on a kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.95
Homemade chicken salad, mayo, lettuce
and tomato on toasted white bread. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
More about Chappy's Deli
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2465 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (2174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black & White Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Item pic

BBQ

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (903 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Crispy chicken breast, chipotle crema, wickles pickles, choice of side
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chappy's Deli

1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.95
Homemade chicken salad, mayo, lettuce
and tomato on toasted white bread. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.10
Chicken, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
on a kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
More about Chappy's Deli
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.4 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Honey Pecan Chicken Sandwich$12.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

1051 E Fairview Avenue, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ

