Chopped salad in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants
Montgomery restaurants that serve chopped salad

Chappy's Deli image

 

Chappy's Deli

8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Club Chopped Salad$9.95
More about Chappy's Deli
Item pic

 

El Rey Burrito Lounge

1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$10.00
Fresh & roasted veggies, greens, avocado, fried corn tortilla strips (crispies), & your choice of cilantro-lime dressing, poblano ranch, or jalapeno-dijon vinaigrette.
More about El Rey Burrito Lounge

