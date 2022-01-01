Cookies in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve cookies
More about Plant Bae
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TACOS • SUSHI
Plant Bae
175 Lee Street Suite C, Montgomery
|Cookie Fix
|$5.00
Three flaky chocolate chip and walnut cookies
|Double Baker's Dozen Cookie Fix
|$24.00
Some people will eat one, others will eat two, three, or four of our chocolate chip and walnut cookies. We're throwing in two baker's dozen to make sure everyone's cookie fix needs are met!
|Cookie Fix - 1 dozen
|$12.00
More about Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli
8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
|1/2 Dozen Assorted Cookies
|$6.25
|Oreo Cookie Pie (Slice)
|$3.95
|Dozen Assorted Cookies
|$11.95