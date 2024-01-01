Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants
Montgomery restaurants that serve crab cakes

Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood Eastchase

6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Crab Cake$19.89
More about Wharf Casual Seafood Eastchase
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TACOS • SUSHI

Plant Bae

175 Lee Street Suite C, Montgomery

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Crab Cakes & Fries [limited time only!]$13.50
Five vegan Crab Cakes are served with russet fries, tartar sauce, and a smidge of coleslaw. [Limited Time Only]
More about Plant Bae
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood Atlanta Highway

3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.4 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Crab Cake$19.89
More about Wharf Casual Seafood Atlanta Highway

