Crab cakes in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Wharf Casual Seafood Eastchase
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood Eastchase
6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery
|Regular Crab Cake
|$19.89
More about Plant Bae
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TACOS • SUSHI
Plant Bae
175 Lee Street Suite C, Montgomery
|Vegan Crab Cakes & Fries [limited time only!]
|$13.50
Five vegan Crab Cakes are served with russet fries, tartar sauce, and a smidge of coleslaw. [Limited Time Only]