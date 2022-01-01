Croissants in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve croissants
More about Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli
8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
|Medium Oh Baby! Mini Croissant Tray
|$74.00
[40 pieces]
A variety of sliced deli meats and homemade Chicken Salad with assorted cheeses and toppings. All served on mini croissants.
Small: 20 pieces
Medium: 40 pieces
Large: 60 pieces
|Large Oh Baby! Mini Croissant Tray
|$99.95
[60 pieces]
A variety of sliced deli meats and homemade Chicken Salad with assorted cheeses and toppings. All served on mini croissants.
Small: 20 pieces
Medium: 40 pieces
Large: 60 pieces
|Turkey Croissant Box
|$10.50
Choose from: Regular, Smoked or Maple Turkey on a baked croissant with lettuce & tomato, fruit, mayo & mustard on the side, kettle chips, kosher pickle spear & a cookie.
More about Chappy's Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chappy's Deli
1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
|Maple Turkey Croissant
|$9.50
Our one-of-a-kind, melt-in-your-mouth maple cured turkey breast served on a croissant with mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
|Large Oh Baby! Mini Croissant Tray
|$99.95
[60 pieces]
A variety of sliced deli meats and homemade Chicken Salad with assorted cheeses and toppings. All served on mini croissants.
Small: 20 pieces
Medium: 40 pieces
Large: 60 pieces
|Turkey Croissant Box
|$10.50
Choose from: Regular, Smoked or Maple Turkey on a baked croissant with lettuce & tomato, fruit, mayo & mustard on the side, kettle chips, kosher pickle spear & a cookie.