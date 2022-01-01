Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Montgomery

Go
Montgomery restaurants
Toast

Montgomery restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Chappy's Deli

8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Medium Oh Baby! Mini Croissant Tray$74.00
[40 pieces]
A variety of sliced deli meats and homemade Chicken Salad with assorted cheeses and toppings. All served on mini croissants.
Small: 20 pieces
Medium: 40 pieces
Large: 60 pieces
Large Oh Baby! Mini Croissant Tray$99.95
[60 pieces]
A variety of sliced deli meats and homemade Chicken Salad with assorted cheeses and toppings. All served on mini croissants.
Small: 20 pieces
Medium: 40 pieces
Large: 60 pieces
Turkey Croissant Box$10.50
Choose from: Regular, Smoked or Maple Turkey on a baked croissant with lettuce & tomato, fruit, mayo & mustard on the side, kettle chips, kosher pickle spear & a cookie.
More about Chappy's Deli
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chappy's Deli

1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Maple Turkey Croissant$9.50
Our one-of-a-kind, melt-in-your-mouth maple cured turkey breast served on a croissant with mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
Large Oh Baby! Mini Croissant Tray$99.95
[60 pieces]
A variety of sliced deli meats and homemade Chicken Salad with assorted cheeses and toppings. All served on mini croissants.
Small: 20 pieces
Medium: 40 pieces
Large: 60 pieces
Turkey Croissant Box$10.50
Choose from: Regular, Smoked or Maple Turkey on a baked croissant with lettuce & tomato, fruit, mayo & mustard on the side, kettle chips, kosher pickle spear & a cookie.
More about Chappy's Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Montgomery

Tuna Salad

Chef Salad

Burritos

Salad Bowl

Seafood Gumbo

Shrimp Salad

Soft Shell Crabs

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Montgomery to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston