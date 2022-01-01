Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants that serve fajitas

Chappy's Deli

8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery

Fajita Omelet$8.50
Three Grade "A" hand-whipped fresh eggs with spicy fajita chicken, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, sautéed green peppers and onions. Served with grits and white toast.
More about Chappy's Deli
BBQ

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (903 reviews)
Flank Steak Fajitas$32.00
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans
Grilled Chicken Fajitas$26.00
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans
Smoked Chicken Fajitas$23.00
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
El Rey Burrito Lounge

1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (876 reviews)
Catfish Fajita$17.00
Steak Fajita$17.00
grilled steak, red bell peppers, white onions, poblano peppers, rice, black beans, tortillas, salsa halcon, guacamole, & sour cream.
Chicken Fajita$14.00
grilled chicken, red bell peppers, white onions, poblano peppers, rice, black beans, tortillas, salsa halcon, guacamole, & sour cream.
More about El Rey Burrito Lounge
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chappy's Deli

1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
Fajita Omelet$8.50
Three Grade "A" hand-whipped fresh eggs with spicy fajita chicken, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, sautéed green peppers and onions. Served with grits and white toast.
More about Chappy's Deli

