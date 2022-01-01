Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants
Montgomery restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

8735 East Chase Pkwy, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
Grilled Chicken Platter$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Dino's Bar & Grill image

 

Dino's Bar & Grill

1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
6oz, cage-free chicken breast. Tenderized, marinated, and grilled then topped with a cheddar-swiss blend, mustard, mayo, lettuce, & pickles.
More about Dino's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Chappy's Deli

8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.10
Chicken, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
on a kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
Large Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl$59.95
Grilled mesquite chicken breast, fresh cut tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$2.95
More about Chappy's Deli
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2465 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (2174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken House Salad$11.99
Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap$9.99
Char-Grilled Chicken House Salad$9.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Item pic

BBQ

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (903 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Picado Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$12.99
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, grilled chicken
Grilled Chicken Fajitas$26.00
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans
Burrito Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken$15.99
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
El Rey Burrito Lounge image

 

El Rey Burrito Lounge

1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco$4.95
Grilled chicken with lettuce, salsa fresca, & white bbq sauce.
More about El Rey Burrito Lounge
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chappy's Deli

1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.95
Grilled chicken, green olives, cucumbers, sliced egg, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, pickle.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.10
Chicken, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
on a kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
Small Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl$29.95
Grilled mesquite chicken breast, fresh cut tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
More about Chappy's Deli
Urban Cookhouse image

 

Urban Cookhouse

7712 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Special$8.95
More about Urban Cookhouse

