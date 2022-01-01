Grilled chicken in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
8735 East Chase Pkwy, Montgomery
|Grilled Chicken
|$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
More about Dino's Bar & Grill
Dino's Bar & Grill
1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
6oz, cage-free chicken breast. Tenderized, marinated, and grilled then topped with a cheddar-swiss blend, mustard, mayo, lettuce, & pickles.
More about Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli
8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.10
Chicken, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
on a kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
|Large Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl
|$59.95
Grilled mesquite chicken breast, fresh cut tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15
|Kids Grilled Chicken Strips
|$2.95
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2465 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery
|Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$11.99
|Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
|Char-Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$9.99
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
BBQ
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery
|Picado Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$12.99
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, grilled chicken
|Grilled Chicken Fajitas
|$26.00
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans
|Burrito Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken
|$15.99
More about El Rey Burrito Lounge
El Rey Burrito Lounge
1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$4.95
Grilled chicken with lettuce, salsa fresca, & white bbq sauce.
More about Chappy's Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chappy's Deli
1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Grilled chicken, green olives, cucumbers, sliced egg, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, pickle.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.10
Chicken, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
on a kaiser roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
|Small Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl
|$29.95
Grilled mesquite chicken breast, fresh cut tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, green olives, eggs, and shredded cheese all on spring mix salad. Your choice of two dressings on the side.
Small Bowl: as Side Feeds 4-6
Large Bowl: as Side Feeds 12-15