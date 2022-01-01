Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants that serve grits

Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Petite Cajun Shrimp and Grits$9.99
Regular Cajun Shrimp and Grits$13.99
Loaded Cheese Grits$3.48
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Chappy's Deli image

 

Chappy's Deli

8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheddar Grits$2.50
Grits$1.45
Cheddar Grits$1.95
More about Chappy's Deli
Cahawba House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cahawba House

31 S Court St, Montgomery

Avg 4.8 (240 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Grits$4.00
Thick southern grit with some cheddar cheese.
More about Cahawba House
Chappy's Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chappy's Deli

1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheddar Grits$1.95
Grits$1.45
Bacon Cheddar Grits$2.50
More about Chappy's Deli
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.4 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Petite Cajun Shrimp and Grits$9.99
Regular Wharf Shrimp and Grits$13.99
Regular Cajun Shrimp and Grits$13.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck

3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Regular Wharf Shrimp and Grits$13.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck

