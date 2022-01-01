Nachos in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve nachos
Dino's Bar & Grill Ver. 1.0
1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery
|Kat 'n Harri Nachos
|$10.95
Tortilla chips with seasoned beef and beans, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TACOS • SUSHI
Plant Bae
175 Lee Street Suite C, Montgomery
|Nacho Bae
|$13.00
A black bean chili is served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and tortilla chips. It is topped with spicy beefless crumbles, vegan cheddar cheese, and vegan ranch.
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery
|Nachos
|$8.00
Pinto beans, cheese, pico, guac, crema, cilantro
|Pork Nachos
|$12.00
Pinto beans, cheese, pico, guac, crema, cilantro, carnitas
|Smoked Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
Pinto beans, cheese, pico, guac, crema, cilantro, smoked chicken