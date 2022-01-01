Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants
Toast

Montgomery restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Chappy's Deli

8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Pancakes$6.75
Three of our buttermilk pancakes filled with pecan pieces and grilled to a golden brown.
Blueberry Pancakes$6.75
Three of our buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries grilled to a golden brown.
Kids Pancake$2.95
More about Chappy's Deli
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chappy's Deli

1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Pancakes$6.75
Three of our buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries grilled to a golden brown.
Buttermilk Pancakes$6.25
Three fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth buttermilk pancakes grilled to a golden brown.
Kids M&M Pancake$2.95
More about Chappy's Deli

