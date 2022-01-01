Pancakes in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve pancakes
Chappy's Deli
8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
|Pecan Pancakes
|$6.75
Three of our buttermilk pancakes filled with pecan pieces and grilled to a golden brown.
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$6.75
Three of our buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries grilled to a golden brown.
|Kids Pancake
|$2.95
Chappy's Deli
1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$6.75
Three of our buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries grilled to a golden brown.
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$6.25
Three fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth buttermilk pancakes grilled to a golden brown.
|Kids M&M Pancake
|$2.95