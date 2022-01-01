Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Montgomery

Go
Montgomery restaurants
Toast

Montgomery restaurants that serve po boy

Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po-Boy$12.99
Mahi Mahi Po-Boy$13.99
Chicken Po-Boy$10.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Dino's Bar & Grill image

 

Dino's Bar & Grill

1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy$14.95
breaded shrimp, tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with shredded lettuce & blue cheese crumbles on a baguette.
More about Dino's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Chappy's Deli

8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po-Boy$9.10
Gulf fried shrimp, mayo, shredded lettuce and tomato on a grilled hoagie roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
More about Chappy's Deli
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2465 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (2174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Naan Shrimp Po Boy$12.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chappy's Deli

1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po-Boy$9.10
Gulf fried shrimp, mayo, shredded lettuce and tomato on a grilled hoagie roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
More about Chappy's Deli
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.4 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po-Boy$12.99
Mahi Mahi Po-Boy$13.99
Red Fish Po-Boy$13.49
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck

3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Shrimp Po-Boy$12.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck

Browse other tasty dishes in Montgomery

Reuben

Patty Melts

Cobbler

Spaghetti

Shrimp Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Basket

Yogurt Parfaits

Map

More near Montgomery to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston