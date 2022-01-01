Po boy in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve po boy
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$12.99
|Mahi Mahi Po-Boy
|$13.99
|Chicken Po-Boy
|$10.99
More about Dino's Bar & Grill
Dino's Bar & Grill
1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery
|Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.95
breaded shrimp, tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with shredded lettuce & blue cheese crumbles on a baguette.
More about Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli
8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$9.10
Gulf fried shrimp, mayo, shredded lettuce and tomato on a grilled hoagie roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2465 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery
|Naan Shrimp Po Boy
|$12.99
More about Chappy's Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chappy's Deli
1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$9.10
Gulf fried shrimp, mayo, shredded lettuce and tomato on a grilled hoagie roll. Served with Wavy Lays and kosher pickle slices.
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$12.99
|Mahi Mahi Po-Boy
|$13.99
|Red Fish Po-Boy
|$13.49
More about Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck
Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck
3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$12.99