Pulled pork sandwiches in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Dino's Bar & Grill
Dino's Bar & Grill
1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.50
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
1051 E Fairview Avenue, Montgomery
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle
|$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles