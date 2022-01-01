Quesadillas in Montgomery
Montgomery restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
More about Chappy's Deli
Chappy's Deli
8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$8.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, diced onion, tomato & green pepper grilled in a tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. Served with Grits.
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
BBQ
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery
|Quesadilla w/ Smoked Pork
|$14.00
Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole
|Quesadilla w/ Adobada
|$14.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole
More about El Rey Burrito Lounge
El Rey Burrito Lounge
1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery
|Catfish Quesadilla
|$13.50
|Tofu Quesadilla
|$9.25
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$9.25
our grilled portobello with monterey jack cheese.
More about Chappy's Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chappy's Deli
1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$8.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, diced onion, tomato & green pepper grilled in a tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. Served with Grits.