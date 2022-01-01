Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Montgomery

Montgomery restaurants
Montgomery restaurants that serve quesadillas

Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

6945 Eastchase Loop, Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Item pic

 

Chappy's Deli

8141 Vaughn Road, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, diced onion, tomato & green pepper grilled in a tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. Served with Grits.
More about Chappy's Deli
Item pic

BBQ

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (903 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla w/ Smoked Pork$14.00
Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole
Quesadilla w/ Adobada$14.00
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Steak Quesadilla image

 

El Rey Burrito Lounge

1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Catfish Quesadilla$13.50
Tofu Quesadilla$9.25
Mushroom Quesadilla$9.25
our grilled portobello with monterey jack cheese.
More about El Rey Burrito Lounge
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chappy's Deli

1611 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, diced onion, tomato & green pepper grilled in a tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. Served with Grits.
More about Chappy's Deli
Urban Cookhouse image

 

Urban Cookhouse

7712 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$8.95
More about Urban Cookhouse
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3954 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.4 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood

